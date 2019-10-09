Emirates is offering travellers flying from Malta the opportunity to live their dream of reaching over 50 destinations around the world in total airline luxury at discounted prices. For a limited time period, Emirates is offering an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved luxurious experience with Emirates in the exclusive first class.

The destinations cover several exotic locations such as Bali, Phuket, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles, among others.

As a traveller in Emirates’ First Class, travellers can, among other things, enjoy being picked up at home and being transported directly to the airport, taking advantage of the fast track to the gate, relaxing in exclusive airport lounges, getting priority boarding and being welcomed on board with a glass of champagne. During the journey itself, they can enjoy an award-winning selection of wine and food, such as caviar, champagne and ultra-exclusive cognac, as well as a wide variety of entertainment.

Customers travelling on Emirates can look forward to the highest levels of care and comfort, from the warm hospitality of Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, to being entertained by ice, which offers over 4,500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment including the latest movies, music, games and live events.

The first class offer is valid for departures from Malta to 51 destinations till December 12, which flights have to be booked by Monday, October 14. For those who wish to seize the opportunity, it is possible to save up to €1,470 on the next first class experience.

To find out more information, or to book a flight on Emirates visit emirates.com/mt, contact your local travel agent or the Malta Emirates Sales Office at the MIA. Terms and conditions apply.