The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta hosted the third and final day of the National Swimming Championships at the National Swimming Pool in Tal-Qroqq in what were the best weather conditions for the three-day event.

In Sunday’s competition, Caine Schembri continued to deliver respectable results having established another age group record, this time in the 100m Breaststroke event where he clocked a time of 1:12.76. This time supersedes the time of 1:14.16, which he established in June 2021, in Gzira.

Sophia Allen also established an age group record in the 50m Butterfly event. Allen’s time of 31.93, beat the previous record of 32.21 established by Kristina Fino in 2013, in Germany.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta