Since the start of the regulated Dutch market, a few online casinos have launched. But so far the game offer is a little bit disappointing for Dutch players, especially for the players who are used to play in casinos from Malta. Luckily more and more software providers are entering the Dutch market. And because of that several online casino sites are expanding their game offer. Let’s hope they continue doing so, to make the game offer big and fun enough for all the players.

The long history of the Dutch online gambling law

Online gambling is already very popular in the Netherlands. Dutch players have been playing online since around 2006. But the market was never really regulated because the former gambling law dated from the 1960s. The internet didn’t even exist back then. But on April 1, 2021 it finally happened! The new law was activated and the first online casinos could apply for a licence. The first official legal online casinos were supposed to go live on October 1.

The start wasn’t as smooth as everyone had hoped for

Everyone in the online gambling industry in the Netherlands was looking forward to the announcement of the first licences. But not until one day before the official opening of the Dutch market, the Dutch Gambling Authority announced the casinos. But this didn’t stop the online casinos. They tried to go live as fast as possible. But the Dutch government system went down because of all the traffic. Eventually about a week later the first online casinos went live in the new Dutch gambling market.

Playtech was the first to enter the Dutch market

One of the first software providers that entered the Dutch market was Playtech. They announced about a year before the opening, that they’d signed a contract with Holland Casino. This is the biggest (state-owned) land-based casino in the Netherlands. Therefore, it was no surprise that they would get a licence and go for the online market. With the best games from Playtech and a special build Live casino, the expectations were very high for this online casino.

The best live casino games from Evolution come to the market

After Playtech of course every gambler was looking forward to the live casino games of Evolution Gaming. Luckily they didn’t have to wait that long because TOTO casino, another big gambling company in Holland, went live with the games of Evolution. Unfortunately not all the games are available for Dutch players. But almost every popular game is and TOTO also has several special Live casino tables, in cooperation with Evolution of course, only available at TOTO casino.

Pragmatic Play has also entered the Dutch market

After the biggest game providers, Pragmatic Play had to enter the regulated market as well. A lot of Dutch players are used to the several drops and wins tournaments, so they are looking forward to those in the Netherlands as well. Even though Pragmatic Play does offer games in a few online casinos, the big tournaments aren’t available yet. So let’s hope they will expand their game offer in the Dutch market soon!

Slowly the regulated game offer is getting better

At the start of the Dutch online gambling market, the game offer wasn’t even comparable with what the Dutch players were used to. The number of games available at casinos with a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority, is way bigger than the number of games in the Dutch online casinos. The players are used to several thousands of games, but so far there are only a few hundred available.

There is still hope that there are more new online casinos coming to the Dutch market who are also going to bring a bigger game offer and new – or better said, already known – software providers with them.

