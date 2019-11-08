The documentary 'The Giant Deep Reds’ produced by Chris and Maurice Micallef has been awarded two platinum awards in the feature documentary category and the trailer category in the Mindfields Film Festival held in the US.

It also won the diamond award for editing.

The detailed documentary focuses on how bluefun tuna is caught and the operations which take place in Maltese fish farms.

Footage includes Malta, Carloforte-Sardinia, Salerno-Italy, Cadiz-Spain and the Tsukiji market in Japan.

The Mindfields awards give recognition to those who create movies that show creativity and something not commonly seen.

So far, ‘The Giant Deep Reds’, has been awarded the best trailer award in the FilmCon Film Festival Awards, the Festigious International Film Festival and the Topshorts Film Festival. In the latter, it also received an honourable mention award for editing. In the Festigious, it also received the best TV pilot award.

This documentary was produced by CMM Productions, B.E.D. (Brand Design Expo) and One Group.

To date, the Micallef duo have won 282 awards.