Another three BOV branches in Malta and one agency in Gozo are to re-open on Thursday, bringing the total number of open branches and agencies up to 35.

The BOV branches in Birżebbuġa and Cospicua, as well as the Xewkija Agency, will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

Cheque encashment and cash withdrawals will be accepted until noon as per normal pre-COVID schedule. On Saturdays, these branches and agency will offer non-cashier services from 8.30am to 12.30pm. The Sliema branch will be open from Mondays to Saturdays for non-cashier services.

Head BOV branch network Geoffrey Ghigo said the bank’s target was to open the remaining six branches as soon as possible, however, like other businesses, the bank was still experiencing some staff resourcing challenges brought about by the COVID-19 situation.

Customers can avoid waiting in queues by using ATMs for their cash requirements. They can also opt for secure contactless payments such as BOV Cards, BOV Pay, BOV Mobile and internet banking.

Customers can set up an appointment for non-cashiering branch services by sending an email to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID Card number and preferred branch or by calling on 2275 3500 Mondays to Fridays 8am to 4pm.

