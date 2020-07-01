With effect from tomorrow, July 2, BOV will be reopening more branches, bringing the total number of open branches and agencies up to 35.

The BOV branches located in Birżebbuġa and Cospicua together with the Xewkija agency in Gozo will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Cheque encashment and cash withdrawals are accepted until noon as per normal pre-COVID-19 schedule. On Saturdays, these branches and agency will offer non-cashier services from 8.30am until 12.30pm. The Sliema branch will be open from Monday to Saturday for non-cashier services.

Customers can avoid waiting in queues by using ATMs at any time of the day for their cash requirements. They can also opt for secure contactless payments such as BOV cards, BOV Pay, BOV mobile and internet banking.

Customers can set up an appointment for non-cashiering branch services by sending an e-mail to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and preferred branch or by calling on 2275 3500 Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.

More details can be found on www.bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.