Bank of Valletta will be reopening another three of its branches on Monday, bringing the number up to 31.

It said on Thursday its Luqa, Qormi and Skyparks branches will be open from Mondays to Fridays between 8.30am and 1.30pm and on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Cheque encashment and cash withdrawals are accepted until noon as per normal pre-COVID schedule. On Saturdays, the Qormi Branch will provide full services including cashiering services, whereas the Luqa and Skyparks Branches will offer non-cashier services.

All current procedures with regard to cashiering services and safety measures including limiting the number of customers inside the branch at any one time will remain in force.

The bank reminded its customers to avoid queuing and to use ATMs at any time of the day for their cash requirements. Customers were also encouraged to opt for secure contactless payments such as BOV Cards, BOV Pay, BOV Mobile and Internet Banking.

Bank of Valletta said it has implemented a number of measures aimed at offering alternatives to servicing customers to minimise the incidence of queues.

An appointment system for non-cashier services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, opening of accounts, applications for debit and credit cards, internet and mobile banking is already in place.

Customers can set up an appointment for non-cashiering branch services by sending an email to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID Card number and preferred branch or by calling on +356 2275 3500 Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.