Bank of Valletta will from Monday, August 17, be reopening another four branches located at Fgura, Fleur-de-Lys, Ħamrun and Mellieħa, bringing the total number of open branches and agencies to 39.

These BOV branches will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Cheque encashment and cash withdrawals are accepted until noon as per normal pre-COVID schedule. On Saturdays, the branches will not offer cashier service but will be open from 8.30am until 12.30pm for other services such as home loans, personal loans, opening of accounts, investments, applications for debit and credit cards, internet and mobile banking.

To avoid waiting in queues, customers can set up an appointment for non-cashiering branch services by sending an e-mail to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID card number and preferred branch or by calling on 2131 2020.

Furthermore the ATM at Ħamrun branch has been upgraded to an advanced ATM for more convenient banking. Through such ATMs customers can deposit cash and cheques directly into their account.

Customers can avoid waiting in queues by using BOV digital channels such as ATMs, BOV Cards, BOV Pay, BOV Mobile and internet banking for cheaper, secure and safe banking.

Bank of Valletta has 97 ATMs spread across Malta and Gozo, 44 of which are advanced ATMs offering a wide range of cash services.

For more details visit https://www.bov.com/content/covid-19-bov-updates.