Bank of Valletta said on Tuesday that following developments in the COVID-19 scenario, it will be increasing the number of branches operating on Saturdays from six to 28, starting this Saturday.

Saturday branch opening hours will be reinstated to normal opening hours from 8.30am to 12.30pm, with cash withdrawals and cheques encashment accepted until noon.

Twelve BOV branches in Malta and one in Gozo will be offering full service on Saturdays including cheque encashment, cash withdrawals and deposits. Full-service branches are in Birkirkara, Gżira, Marsa, Mosta, Naxxar, Paola, Rabat, San Ġwann, Santa Venera, St Paul’s Bay, Valletta, Victoria Gozo and Żejtun.

Another 12 branches in Malta and three agencies in Gozo will also be open for non-teller services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, cards, internet and mobile banking applications.

These branches will not offer cashier services on Saturdays but will focus on being a hub for other banking services requiring discussions with and advice from the bank’s specialised staff.

These branches are located at Balluta, Buġibba, Floriana, Attard, Żabbar, Żebbug Marsascala, Mqabba, Siġġiewi, St Julians, Ibraġ, and Żurrieq. The Gozo agencies in Nadur, Xagħra and Sannat.

“Although we are still facing staff constraints due to the current scenario, we felt that we should provide further access to our customers,” head branch network Geoffrey Ghigo said.

“Through this new initiative in operating a select number of branches open exclusively for non-teller services, we will be providing a more comfortable, safer and convenient experience for such customers.”

All mentioned branches will continue to offer full services from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 1.30pm. Cashier service will be available until noon.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in demand for advice about loans and investments. These type of services by their very nature, call for lengthier discussions between customer and bank staff, so we wanted to provide a safe and more relaxed environment for customers requiring such services.

“We are also encouraging customers to avoid waiting in queues for their own safety and set up an appointment. These measures will help reduce queues and waiting time for all customers including those requiring simple cashier service,” he said.

Customers requiring non-cashiering branch services can set up an appointment by sending an email to info@bov.com with the type of service required, mobile number, ID Card number and preferred branch or by calling on 2275 3500 Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.