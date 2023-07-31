Air Malta on Monday cancelled a further six flights to and from Catania after the Sicilian airport was damaged by a major fire last month.

The national airline said it had to cancel the flights due to the continued aircraft movement limitations imposed by the Catania airport.

The cancelled flights are:

August 1, KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3.05pm

August 1, KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 4.30pm

August 1, KM642 Malta to Catania departing at 10pm

August 1, KM643 Catania to Malta departing at 11.25pm

August 2, KM642 Malta to Catania departing at 10pm

August 2, KM643 Catania to Malta departing at 11.25pm

Passengers who would like to rebook their tickets can call on 2166 2211, from Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 6pm.

Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and would like to opt for a monetary refund can send an email on refundrequest@airmalta.com