A parliamentary democracy is all about contrasting ideas where opposition parties challenge the government’s actions and hold it to account for perceived failures. But there are times when ordinary people expect their politicians to cooperate more and confront each other less for the common good.

We are indeed living in such difficult times. The government has to address an unprecedented crisis that few people living today have ever experienced.

Conflicting priorities and an unknown prognosis of a pandemic that is both a medical emergency and an economic disrupter mean that any decision taken may, with hindsight, not prove to be the best. All governments worldwide are facing the same difficult challenges.

Even if only in this context, the prime minister was right to declare that he will not be calling an election before it is legally due. Malta is deeply divided politically at the best of times, let alone during an election campaign. But division on health and economic issues is the last thing Malta needs right now.

Elections also create economic uncertainty and this, again, is the last thing we want in the present medical and economic crisis. One can only hope that the prime minister will stick to this commitment so as to save the country from unnecessary additional stress.

The opposition has often said it wants to give its contribution by coope­rating with the government in the process of managing the medical and economic crisis. Just last Monday, the opposition health spokesman, Stephen Spiteri, voiced the desire to contribute ideas to tackling the pandemic.

This does not necessarily mean that the opposition must agree with or approve every measure taken. It means making constructive suggestions – as, in fact, it has been doing – and, whenever possible, participating in official consultation sessions when invited to do so.

Health Minister Chris Fearne’s appeal for unity in the House is apposite. It is up to both sides to make this aspiration a reality.

The government needs to be more open and transparent about the information it gives to all the stakeholders that are affected by the crisis. The political authority to take final decisions will always rest with the government but workers, medical experts, business leaders and opposition politicians have a right to be informed and consulted.

Cooperation among our politicians and various sectors of society can help inspire confidence among those who are undoubtedly suffering physical, mental and economic stress because their lives have been disrupted.

We may not always agree with decisions being taken, especially with those that affect us negatively. Still, we should be able to look up to our leaders and trust that they are doing their utmost to get us out of this emergency as soon as possible, in part by their efforts to cooperate.

Uncertainty about the future stimulates fear in those who are more likely to be affected negatively. The government has the financial resources to provide safety nets so that the most vulnerable will be rescued from a complete disruption in their lives. To do this most effectively, the government needs to build bridges with the opposition by genuinely consulting them in all critical matters.

The fact that a general election is not that far away may tempt both the government and opposition parties to engage in tactics aimed to score politi­cal points. The public expects much better leadership than this from their elected representatives.

The time will come when we will want to know what the various political parties are proposing for our future. Now is the time for cooperation, not confrontation.