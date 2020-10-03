Young people want foreign students to be better integrated into local schools, more cycling infrastructure on local roads and incentives for companies to adopt sustainable practices, politicians heard during a conference with youth activists.

The proposals were among a raft of ideas presented by young people participating in a week-long activity centred on sustainable development, which ended with a virtual discussion featuring MPs from both sides of parliament.

Minister Carmelo Abela, parliamentary secretaries Clifton Grima and Clayton Bartolo and Opposition MPs Clyde Puli and Ivan Bartolo heard youths present their ideas for a more sustainable Malta.

Around 40 young people took part in the event. Participants were divided into three groups, with each group tasked with drafting recommendations related to education, employment or lifestyle changes.

Participants Alexia Micallef Gatt, Jamie Stivala and Martina Camilleri presented recommendations.

Politicians listened to proposals made by young people. Video: DOI

Education-related proposals included:

• A greater emphasis on integrating foreign students into local schooling systems

• Actively involving youths in drafting policies concerning sustainability

Employment-related proposals included:

• Professional development incentives for companies to introduce sustainable practices

• Encouraging a work-life balance, remote working and other sustainable forms of work

Proposals related to lifestyle change included:

• Better and more extensive infrastructure for alternative transport, especially cycling

• A tax on foods which are high in sugar or salt

After the presentations, politicians spoke to participants and encouraged them to continue playing an active role in developing their communities.

The event was a collaboration between Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, National Youth Council and the sustainable development directorate.

Young people take part in the virtual discussion. Photo: DOI