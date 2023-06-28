The number of officially recognised dog-friendly beaches is due to increase from the current 10, with details due to be announced on Wednesday.

At the moment, eight beaches in Malta and two in Gozo are open to dogs.

The ministry said its animal health and welfare department had since “selected a number of areas that can be identified as dog-friendly beaches” and further details will be announced “in the coming days”.

A spokeswoman added that these sites will be monitored once every four weeks for E.Coli and Intestinal Enterococci from the third week of May until the third week of October.

The ministry is due to hold a media event on Wednesday afternoon to provide details about its plans.

Where can dogs swim?

Apart from the 10 designated dog-friendly beaches across Malta and Gozo, dogs can also swim anywhere that is not a designated bathing area unless a specific local council by-law prohibits it.

In summer, dogs are banned from Blue Flag beaches, which are considered the highest-quality beaches, according to the International Blue Flag eco-label for Sustainable Development. Dogs are not allowed on any sandy beach, except for Imġiebaħ Bay in Selmun.

Owners who take their dogs to beaches where pets are not allowed can be fined between €232 and €4,658, and are also liable to a six-month prison term. Upon a second conviction, the fine goes up to a minimum of €465 and a maximum of €11,646, and/or not less than two years imprisonment.

Over the years, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina has highlighted the “severe lack” of dog-friendly beaches and called for more pet-friendly beaches so that dogs can enjoy swimming “with the rest of the family”.

A man with mobility problems who has a pet dog contacted Times of Malta arguing that none of the beaches that are accessible to people with disabilities are listed as dog-friendly.

When asked about this, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability said there are 24 accessible beaches across the country, which are open also to guide dogs and service dogs.

“We urge the relevant authori­ties to increase the number of accessible beaches also open for pets so as to achieve full accessibility for all,” she said.