Which job can give you a complete employment package inclusive of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai?

Joining Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, as cabin crew gives you all this and much more. In addition, Emirates offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends, particularly advantageous as Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

Those interested in joining Emirates can do so as the airline is once again hiring Maltese candidates to join its growing multinational cabin crew team during a recruitment open day on December 1 at the Salini Resort Hotel & Spa, Salina Bay, St Paul’s Bay. The open day starts at 9am.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered. These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary and benefits can be found on https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Applicants should attend the open day and come with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Although not mandatory candidates are encouraged to register online prior to attending the event. Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Emirates has been operating in Malta since 1998 and connects passengers to more than 159 destinations in 85 countries across six continents, operating a daily service between Malta and Dubai, on board one of the most modern fleet of aircraft in the world.