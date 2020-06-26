Gozo Channel will increase the number of ferry trips between Malta and Gozo as of next Thursday, when a new summer timetable comes into effect.

The revised ferry schedule will see the number of trips between Monday and Thursday increased from 29 every day to 38, with additional trips on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday and a number of crossings reserved for cargo and dangerous goods.

Trips from Mġarr terminal in Gozo will run from 12.45am every day until midnight. On weekends, ferries will leave Gozo every half an hour, with trips every 15 minutes during some peak times.

The first trip from Ċirkewwa every day will begin at 1.45am, with ferries departing the Maltese terminal throughout the day until 12.45am.

The revised schedule will run until November 2.

Monday to Thursday schedule.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday schedules.