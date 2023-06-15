Private sector employers need to be “more proactive” when it comes to the introduction of family-friendly measures such as remote and flexible working hours to encourage parents to be equally involved in their children’s upbringing, according to the Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.

Parents who work in the public sector have various measures in place that support them to maintain a work-life balance and be present for their family, but this is not always mirrored in the private sector, Rebecca Buttigieg said.

For fathers to be equally involved in family life, structures have to be in place that also allow fathers to be present at home, Buttigieg told a discussion organised by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Reforms about the role of fatherhood ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday.

Recent figures showed that, in the last quarter of last year, 72 per cent of women between the ages of 15 and 64 were in employment. This created new challenges for both parents, including fathers.

Her words echoed those former president of the Malta Chamber Marisa Xuereb who spoke about a need for a change of the culture that requires people to work 50 to 60 hours a week to make it to the next level.

Changes needed in maintenance laws

Buttigieg said the time has come to revise laws that impact separation proceedings, such as custody and maintenance, as she knew of cases where there was a disproportionate financial weight on fathers with some even becoming at risk of poverty.

The reality is that mothers are still more involved in their children’s upbringing and they were often the ones giving up their careers to reduce their hours to be present for the children, said National Commission for the Promotion of Equality Commissioner Renee Laiviera.

“I’ve met many men who regret that they were not more involved in the lives of their children,” she said, as she encouraged younger fathers not to allow that to happen to them.

The father needs care and support too to be a positive parent.

In reply to her comment, Kevin Camilleri from the General Workers’ Union, said that while women were sacrificing their careers, men were sacrificing time with their children. Very often, the men’s jobs did not allow them to reduce their hours and work flexible hours.

“The work day needs to match the family day – they are one and the same thing. There need to be reforms to ensure this is the case,” he said.

Martin Chetcuti, from the Foundation for Social Welfare Services, said there were societal expectations on fathers - they were expected to be the breadwinners, to be strong and never cry.

“But it is important to understand that the father needs care and support too to be a positive parent... Society needs to leave space for the father to get into these roles," he said.