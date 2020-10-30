BOV Asset Management will be hosting a webinar titled ‘Managing funds in these COVID times’ on November 5 at 2.30pm.

The webinar will focus on how financial markets are being impacted by the pandemic, Brexit negotiations and the US elections and what should be expected within this environment.

Market experts Adrian Borg, Clayton Scicluna, Christian Buhagiar and Steve Ellul will debate investment-grade bonds, international equities and the Maltese markets and how funds’ positioning is being shaped.

The webinar, which is open to anyone interested in funds, is one of a series of free webinars that BOV has been organising and co-hosting during these past months. During November, BOV will be teaming up with the Chamber of SMEs, Malta Chamber, Chamber of Engineers and the Malta SME week to bring expert information, insights and best practices to the local market.

To register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0PJVvOsZSjylNxgnw3Xk9Q.

The schedule and registration details for upcoming BOV webinars can be found on https://www.bov.com/Pjazza/upcoming-bov-webinars. Past webinars can also be viewed through the same webpage.