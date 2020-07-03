Bank of Valletta is teaming up with the Gozo Business Chamber and Microsoft Malta in co-hosting another webinar ‘Digitalisation and Businesses: A Post-COVID-19 scenario’ today, July 3, at 11am.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the necessity for businesses to shift their business model towards a more digital one. This shift was an important component of their survival during this period, however in order to reap the long-term benefits of digitalisation, there has to be a shift from technology as a simple enabler to becoming a core part of the organisation.

Paris P. Savva, territory channel manager for Microsoft, SMB (Cyprus – Malta) will be joining Tonia Naudi, head multi-channel and payments business for BOV, for this webinar. they will be discussing challenges faced by businesses, the way enterprises are redefining the way they operate and the use of digital channels as potential opportunities and solutions.

The ‘Digitalisation and Businesses’ webinar kick-starts the July BOV webinars. All webinars are free of charge and are open to local businesses and consumers interested in gaining more knowledge on the featured topic. Most webinars are also made available to the public through the bank’s social media pages.

The schedule and registration details for upcoming webinars can be found on https://www.bov.com/Pjazza/upcoming-bov-webinars. The May and June webinars can also be viewed through the same webpage.