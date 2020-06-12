Bank of Valletta will be hosting its second investment webinar ‘The New Norm: Economies in the COVID Pandemic – an International Outlook’ on Friday, June 19, at 3pm.

The webinar will focus on the international market environment, how different economic sectors have been impacted, the current outlook market and what should be expected within this environment. International speakers Christopher Dembik, head of Macro Research from Saxo Bank, and Edward Markus, chief economist from ECR Research, will be joining BOV’s investment and market experts Mark Vella and Matthew Farrugia.

The BOV investment webinar is one of a series of free webinars that BOV has been organising and co-hosting during these past two months, with the aim of bringing expert information, insights and best practices to local businesses and consumers.

The first BOV investment webinar, held in May, was highly oversubscribed and had dealt with the local market.

This month, BOV is also teaming up with the Gozo Business Chamber, the Malta Chamber and the Chamber of Engineers and will be co-hosting other webinars exploring trade finance and contactless payment solutions for businesses.

All webinars are free of charge and are open to anyone interested in gaining more knowledge on the featured topic. Participants can also put forward questions, concerns or simply share their views. Most webinars are made available to the public through the bank’s social media pages.

To stay connected and up-to-date, check out the schedule for upcoming webinars at www.bov.com/Pjazza/upcoming-bov-webinars and register for the ones that interest you.