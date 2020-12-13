A Memorandum of Understanding strengthening cooperation between the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies (MEDAC) at the University of Malta and the French Embassy in Malta was recently signed by MEDAC director Stephen Calleya and French Ambassador Brigitte Curmi.

The greater cooperation foresees increased activities, training programmes as well as an exchange of specialists and experts in the fields of foreign policy and diplomacy and other pertinent subjects.

Curmi said she regarded MEDAC’s contribution to the region as an extremely relevant one and augured that the memorandum would provide the framework through which further areas of cooperation can be explored.

Calleya thanked the French Embassy for recognising the academy’s contribution towards confidence-building across the Mediterranean through its postgraduate academic instruction of young diplomats from the region.

Over 800 MEDAC alumni, many from Mediterranean countries, have represented their countries at the highest levels over the years.

Pro-Rector Tanya Sammut-Bonnici represented the University of Malta at the signing.