Sea transport between Malta and Gozo in 2019’s third quarter registered increases when compared to the same quarter in 2018.

The National Statistics Office said 1,840,575 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during the third quarter this year, up by 3.4% when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in August - 649,878 or 35.3% of the total for the quarter.

The number of vehicles increased by 8%, totalling 538,864.

The number of trips amounted to 8,240, an increase of 21.8% over the same period in 2018. The majority of trips took place in August - 2,802 or 34% of total for the quarter.

Between January and September, passenger and vehicle traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas highest numbers from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Saturday for passengers and Sunday and Monday for vehicles.