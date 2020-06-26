Heritage Malta is reopening more sites in July In line with the gradual lifting of public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to public interest.

The agency said on Friday, that, as from July 1, the National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum will be open to visitors from Wednesdays till Sundays (10am - 6pm; last admission at 5.30pm). Admission is free of charge until further notice.

As from July 7, the Inquisitor’s Palace, Domvs Romana, Ta’ Ħaġrat, Skorba and the Ċittadella museums and visitor centre will be open to visitors on Tuesdays and Saturdays (10am - 5pm; last admission at 4.30pm). Normal admission fees apply.

As from July 8, the Tarxien Temples, Ġgantija Temples, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, St Paul’s Catacombs, and Fort St Angelo will be open to visitors from Wednesdays till Sundays (10am - 6pm; last admission at 5.30pm). Normal admission fees apply.

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum will re-open on July 6. Tickets, including last minute, will be available online in the coming days. The tickets for the audiovisual will be suspended until further notice. From July 6 to 19, all tickets for the Hypogeum will be at half price. From July 20, ticket fees will be at a normal price.