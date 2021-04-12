Zlatan Ibrahimovic was again in the headlines for non-football reasons on Monday after he was reportedly pictured in a Milan restaurant while the city was in a coronavirus lockdown.

Italian news website Fanpage published photos it says were taken at lunchtime on Sunday of the AC Milan forward with friends, all without masks and surrounded by wine glasses, in the restaurant which should have been closed to on-site diners.

Sunday was the last day of lockdown in the Lombardy region where Milan is located and several other regions with improving contagion statistics.

Lombardy will be reclassified from a “red zone” area to an “orange” area, where people face fewer travel curbs, shops can reopen, although a ban on dining in bars and restaurants remains.

