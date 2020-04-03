In 2019 the Malta Financial Services Authority increased its number of inspections but found fewer irregularities when compared to 2017.

The number of enforcement actions by the authority dropped from 23 in 2017 to 14 in 2019, according to a new supervisory and enforcement dashboard launched on Friday.

The fines issued during this period amounted to €1.2 million. As a result of increased onsite examinations and pending cases, enforcement action is expected to increase substantially, according to the authority.

In 2017 there were 177 onsite inspections, a number which is expected to grow to 350 this year.

The MFSA's dashboard highlights key performance indicators with respect to regulatory oversight and enforcement effectiveness, with a focus on the financial regulator’s key supervisory priorities.

It also flags progress in capacity building and resourcing and an increase in training and educational activities.

Meanwhile, the dashboard highlights 2020 targets, which it says are in line with the MFSA’s strategic objectives as well as commitments with international institutions.

There is also a list of measures that the MFSA is taking to strengthen supervisory effectiveness and improve risk mitigation.

Photo: MFSA