The more claustrophobic and loud and dusty and mangled this country gets, the more vigorously the government cranks up the rhetoric of open spaces, green lungs and so on. The other day, no fewer than six ministers put on their slickest deck shoes and sunglasses and made their way to a tent in a field at Ta’ Qali.

For a moment I thought they were about to re-enact Agincourt. Instead, the trumpets sounded to the news that a derelict cement plant had been demolished to make way for a National Park. Double-cream déjà vu, since the park already exists and also since exactly the same press conference was held a few days before the EP elections in May.

No matter, because the ‘new’ extended version will be 60 times the size of a football pitch and a third that of Hyde Park. It will cost €20 million and include a jogging track, theatre, dog-friendly enclosures, picnic areas, a camping site and a ‘laguna’ (more on that later). Above all, and in Ian Borg’s words, it will be a new “open space and green lung that will emphasize family well-being”.

Admittedly, ‘open space’ can mean anything from a prison yard to the Mongolian steppe. In context, I would like to think it means a sizeable patch of land that is relatively undeveloped and open to the public, and that can be used by people in whichever ways they choose, precisely because it is undeveloped. In such a place, less is more: the less clutter there is, the greater the freedom of use.

The architects who designed the new park, and the politicians who employ them, appear to think exactly the opposite. As they see it, an open space means a kind of amusement park that tries too hard to amuse. I’m guessing many of them will have spent their honeymoon in Disneyland or Dubai.

Take what Borg called the ‘laguna’. Delighted at the prospect of expanding my vocabulary, I looked it up. None of the dictionaries I consulted had a clue, and yet the word felt strangely familiar. Maltese for ‘lagoon’ it couldn’t possibly be, since a lagoon at Ta’ Qali was a geographical impossibility. Considerable head scratching later, I remembered it was the name for the pond at Smart City.

The trumpets sounded to the news that a derelict cement plant had been demolished to make way for a National Park. Double-cream déjà vu, since the park already exists

No coincidence there. The model for ‘open space’ is places like Smart City – synthetic, contrived, cluttered and unspeakably hideous. The Ta’ Qali National Amusement Park as revealed by the Committee of Six Ministers is an example of what we might call the garden centre syndrome.

Every Sunday, Citizen X drives down to the garden centre for want of something better to do. Citizen X’s back garden is a modest 20 by 10 (that’s feet), but no matter. One week it’s a water fountain, followed by three gnomes the next, and then a plastic pond, a weathervane, Apollo and Venus in gypsum, a patch of synthetic turf, a resin heron, and a multi-function barbecue grill in rustic stone and brushed stainless.

Citizen X’s compulsive shopping and horror vacui are his and the garden centre’s business alone. The same cannot be said of Ta’ Qali, which is a public place. There are at least three reasons why what’s about to happen there is a very, very bad idea.

First, aesthetic. Now I know this is a subjective field, and I also know that garden centres tend to be crowded most Sundays. Still, part of me thinks that, in the case of public places, there should be some commitment to good design. Reason suggests that clutter and good design do not a happy couple make, and especially not if the place is called ‘open’. These days, even the ever-optimistic Citizen X is feeling a tad cramped, and he has also decided that the heron looks better in a dark corner of the garage.

The second reason has to do with maintenance, which I’m sure we can agree is not Malta’s strongest point. The best example I can think of is the Ta’ Qali Park itself. While the trees and shrubs have looked after themselves rather well, the fountain hasn’t. Soon after the Park opened its gates, it was a mess of peeling paint, rusting pipes and green stagnant water. It has remained so since.

The six ministers will have to work very hard to convince me that proper maintenance only happens if there’s a lot to maintain. What are the chances that the laguna will not quickly become a spectacle of spalling concrete and floating dead pigeons? In any case, would low maintenance not better dovetail with the energy concerns the government assures us it has?

There’s another thing. The artist’s impression of the laguna shows paddle boats being happily paddled by families overflowing with well-being. Only the coupling of boats and lagoons leaves me in the grip of terror. We already have one example of that, and it’s not pretty. Almost all online reviews of the Blue Lagoon comment on the rabid commercialisation of the place. These days, open spaces and green lungs come at a price, but then I did mention Disneyland and Dubai.

Perhaps the most tragic thing of all is that most of it is completely unnecessary. There already is a big open field at Ta’ Qali, and it happens to be in exactly the same place earmarked for the Park. It also happens to be very popular with people. Their well-being seems unaffected by the lack of clutter and the unavailability of paddle boats.

mafalzon@hotmail.com