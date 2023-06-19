Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hopes his country's Nations League triumph on Sunday can spark a new winning era for La Roja.
They beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties after the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 following 120 minutes in Rotterdam at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium.
Spain had not won a trophy for over a decade since they triumphed at Euro 2012, and crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar last year in the last 16.
De la Fuente, who was a surprise appointment to replace Luis Enrique, has worked for years in youth football within the Spanish federation.
