Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hopes his country's Nations League triumph on Sunday can spark a new winning era for La Roja.

They beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties after the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 following 120 minutes in Rotterdam at Feyenoord's De Kuip stadium.

Spain had not won a trophy for over a decade since they triumphed at Euro 2012, and crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar last year in the last 16.

De la Fuente, who was a surprise appointment to replace Luis Enrique, has worked for years in youth football within the Spanish federation.

