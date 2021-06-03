More magistrates and judges are needed to cope with the ever-growing work flow in courts, the Association of Judges and Magistrates of Malta said on Thursday as it welcomed the appointment and swearing-in of four magistrates.

In May, the Office of the President had announced that lawyers Noel Bartolo, Leonard Caruana, Lara Lanfranco and Elaine Mercieca were to be appointed magistrates.

The association reiterated that the number of new magistrates still “falls far short” of the number needed to deal with “the voluminous work” currently being experienced by the magistrates’ courts in an efficient and effective way.

It hoped that its repeated requests for an increase in the complement of the judiciary do not fall on deaf ears and that the government ensures that more magistrates and judges are appointed in the near future to cope with the ever- increasing influx of work in court.

The association insisted that a serious and well-planned campaign, including a long term work-plan, needs to be embarked upon by the Court Agency to attract well trained and motivated staff to work in courts.

Old work practices and legislation have to be done away with, and decades-old wage structures have to be revamped and improved, to assure that the courts start operating in an efficient and effective manner, it said.

It added that without adequate staff and facilities to work, such as court halls and meeting rooms, the courts will never be able to operate in an effective and efficient way.

The association insisted that every citizen is entitled to justice within a reasonable time, and it is the duty and obligation of the government to provide the judiciary with sufficient well-trained staff and adequate facilities in court, for the judiciary to be able to ensure such a right.