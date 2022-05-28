On Day 3 of the Jeux des Iles (COJI) in Mallorca, Team Malta won more medals in gymnastics, swimming, table tennis and sailing.

The table tennis boys – Luke Bonello and Luke Fenech – had an unbeaten run on their road to gold, having won all their games against the Azores, the two Baleares teams and Sicily.

In sailing, Poyraz Fidanboy, Marianne Heller, Matthew Camilleri, Katie Muscat Frendo brought home a silver medal in the team event.

Some of the young sailors were on their first international event.

The Swimming team brought in a medal haul of 15 medals.

