Special Olympics Malta enjoyed a medal gold rush at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, on Saturday.

The Maltese athletes ended the penultimate day of competition with five gold medals among the several podium places attained in the prestigious Games in Germany.

In athletics, the relay team formed by Anne Marie Bugeja, Jake Gatt, Naomi Axisa and Matthew Bugeja dominated the X05 level A class to secure the gold medal in a time of one minute 1.41 seconds.

For Anne Marie Bugeja this was her second medal of the day as earlier she took silver in the 100m sprint when clocking 16.61 seconds.

