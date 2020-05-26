More migrants were admitted to Malta on Tuesday, Net News has reported.

It said this was confirmed by a spokesman for the Home Affairs Ministry who told the station that the men were taken on the Captain Morgan ships moored offshore while the women and children were admitted to Malta.

Malta closed its ports to asylum seekers in April and told the EU it could not guarantee the resources needed to conduct rescues at sea, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move came just as fair weather encouraged migrant departures from the north African coast.

Since then, it has commissioned three Captain Morgan ships which are holding hundreds of rescued people around 13 nautical miles offshore.