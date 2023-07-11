There were around 1,080,000 requests for governmental services in the first six months of the year, an average of almost 3,000 daily.

Official statistics from servizz.gov show that 130,000 people visited the 24 servizz.gov hubs between January and June.

Online e-government services continued to increase in popularity, with approximately 451,460 users accessing services or other related information from the servizz.gov.mt website.

The government services agency also received 45,432 emails.

The services that were most requested by email were those related to tax and employment, while the most popular online service was the registration of the European Health Insurance Card.

In the same period, the freephone of servizz.gov 153 received 451,183 calls.

The three most requested services were phone calls about tax returns, VAT returns, and the retirement pension.

Agency CEO Massimo Vella said investment in reaching people using various platforms - from the more immediate online services to face-to-face assistance - will continue.