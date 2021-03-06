Following the positive feedback received by the Għajnsielem local council, members of Team Mosaic Għajnsielem are now extending the mosaic they made last year to decorate the edge of the planter on the busy road Borg Għarib Street. Playful shades of blue and specks of orange give the impression of running water, reminiscent of the springs after which Għajnsielem takes its name. Pictured here are, from left, the new leader Maria Calleja, Loreta Xuereb and Doris Vella.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us