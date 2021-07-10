The number of people hospitalised in recent weeks increased as a result of the longest June heatwave registered in at least a decade.

The heatwave, which lasted from June 20 all the way to July 1, saw temperatures at times soaring to over 40°C.

Although nobody died of heatstroke, as has been the case in the past, health sources said more patients required hospital care because their illnesses were exacerbated by the heat.

This, for instance, was the case with people with high fever and heart conditions who had to be closely monitored.

According to the sources, the increase in patients being admitted to hospital was similar to that seen when the temperature dips during the colder winter months.

As with the cold weather, the health authorities always urge the most vulnerable, mainly children and the elderly, to take precautions and avoid being exposed to too much heat in the summer months as this could result in complications if they develop certain conditions.

This was also the case throughout the June heatwave, with people urged to avoid going out during the day when the temperatures were at their highest.

June heatwaves in the past decade have occurred in 2019 (from June 8 to 10), 2017 (from June 28 to 30), 2013 (from June 20 to 22) and 2012 (from June 19 to 23).

A heatwave is defined as the daily maximum temperature exceeding the average maximum temperature of the month by 5°C or more for three or more consecutive days. This is determined using data from the climatic norm of 1981 to 2010.

The standard norm for June is 28.6°C. It is 31.6°C for July.