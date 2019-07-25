The number of people going abroad rose by 8.5 per cent between April and June, compared to the same period last year, the Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Italy and the United Kingdom remained the most popular destinations, with a joint share of 52.0 per cent of total tourist trips.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists increased by 5.0 per cent, amounting to 990,045 nights.

Total estimated outlay by outbound tourists increased by 11.4 per cent over

the same quarter of 2018, and stood at €131.7 million, equivalent to an average €833 per trip.

Total outbound tourist trips between January and June 2019 numbered 305,001, an increase of 7.4 per cent over 2018. Total nights spent by outbound tourists went up by 2.4 per cent, surpassing 1.8 million nights. In addition, total estimated outlay by resident tourists stood at €244.6 million, 10.4 per cent higher than that recorded for the same period in 2018.