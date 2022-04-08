Six additional Nationalist Party candidates have submitted nominations to enter parliament through casual elections.
Francine Farrugia, Anthony Mifsud, Graham Bencini, Albert Buttigieg, Emma Portelli Bonnici and Charles Selvaggi all filed paperwork ensuring they are in the running for seats.
Farrugia is contesting on the fifth district; Mifsud has submitted nominations for both vacated seats on the seventh district; Bencini, Buttigieg, Portelli Bonnici and Selvaggi are in the running for two vacant seats on the ninth district; and Bencini, Buttigieg and Portelli Bonnici are vying for a seat on the 10th district.
The candidates are hoping to fill seats vacated by party MPs elected from two districts. Although general election candidates are allowed to contest two districts, should they be elected from both, they must drop one of them.
The Nationalist Party requires such candidates to drop the seat in the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota. The commission started receiving nominations on Tuesday. They will continue to be accepted until Saturday at midday.
Nominations received so far:
District 3
John Baptiste Camilleri
Carm Mifsud Bonnici
Mary Muscat
Leone Sciberras
District 5
Francine Farrugia
Stanley Zammit
Stefan Caruana
District 7 (two seats)
Charles Azzopardi
Rebekah Cilia
Alessia Psaila Zammit
Anthony Mifsud
Edwin Vassallo
District 9 (two seats)
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Jason Azzopardi
Graham Bencini
Eve Borg Bonello
Albert Buttigieg
Noel Muscat
Emma Portelli Bonnici
Charles Selvaggi
District 10
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Eve Borg Bonello
Graham Bencini
Albert Buttigieg
Emma Portelli Bonnici
Seven PN candidates were elected from two districts and ceded a seat each.
They are:
District 3 - Stephen Spiteri
District 5 - Bernard Grech
District 7 - Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus
District 9 - Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo
District 10 - Mark Anthony Sammut
The casual elections on seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts were held on Thursday. Those elected were Glenn Bedingfield, Raymond Abela, Katya De Giovanni, Omar Farrugia, Rosianne Cutajar, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Rebecca Buttigieg, Randolph Debattista (co-opted) and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb.
