Six additional Nationalist Party candidates have submitted nominations to enter parliament through casual elections.

Francine Farrugia, Anthony Mifsud, Graham Bencini, Albert Buttigieg, Emma Portelli Bonnici and Charles Selvaggi all filed paperwork ensuring they are in the running for seats.

Farrugia is contesting on the fifth district; Mifsud has submitted nominations for both vacated seats on the seventh district; Bencini, Buttigieg, Portelli Bonnici and Selvaggi are in the running for two vacant seats on the ninth district; and Bencini, Buttigieg and Portelli Bonnici are vying for a seat on the 10th district.

The candidates are hoping to fill seats vacated by party MPs elected from two districts. Although general election candidates are allowed to contest two districts, should they be elected from both, they must drop one of them.

The Nationalist Party requires such candidates to drop the seat in the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota. The commission started receiving nominations on Tuesday. They will continue to be accepted until Saturday at midday.

Nominations received so far:

District 3

John Baptiste Camilleri

Carm Mifsud Bonnici

Mary Muscat

Leone Sciberras

District 5

Francine Farrugia

Stanley Zammit

Stefan Caruana

District 7 (two seats)

Charles Azzopardi

Rebekah Cilia

Alessia Psaila Zammit

Anthony Mifsud

Edwin Vassallo

District 9 (two seats)

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Jason Azzopardi

Graham Bencini

Eve Borg Bonello

Albert Buttigieg

Noel Muscat

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Charles Selvaggi

District 10

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Eve Borg Bonello

Graham Bencini

Albert Buttigieg

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Seven PN candidates were elected from two districts and ceded a seat each.

They are:

District 3 - Stephen Spiteri

District 5 - Bernard Grech

District 7 - Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus

District 9 - Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo

District 10 - Mark Anthony Sammut

The casual elections on seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts were held on Thursday. Those elected were Glenn Bedingfield, Raymond Abela, Katya De Giovanni, Omar Farrugia, Rosianne Cutajar, Malcolm Paul Agius Galea, Rebecca Buttigieg, Randolph Debattista (co-opted) and Romilda Baldacchino Zarb.