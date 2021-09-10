A total 1,137 final deeds of sale relating to residential property were made in August, 197 more than the same month a year ago.

The National Statistics Office said that according to provisional data on residential property sale transactions, 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered, 183 fewer than the same period last year.

It said the value of the deeds made totalled €238.7 million, 37.5% more than the same month a year ago.

In the month under review, 1,048, or 92.2% of these final deeds of sale involved individual buyers (households), with companies accounting for practically all the rest.

The value of the deeds involving individual buyers (households) amounted to €203.5 million, equivalent to 85.3% of the total value.

The highest number of final deeds of sale were recorded in Żabbar, Xgħajra, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsascala and the Marsaxlokk region (155), and in the Mellieħa and St Paul’s Bay region (148).

The lowest numbers of deeds were noted in the region of Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua and Kalkara (13), followed by the region of Valletta, Floriana, Marsa, Ħamrun, Pietà and Santa Venera (48).

Promise of sale agreements

A total 891 promise of sale agreements relating to residential property were registered with individual potential buyers (households) accounting for 787, or 88.3%. The rest mainly involved companies.

The largest number of promise of sale agreements corresponded to residential properties situated Gozo (136) followed by the region of Birkirkara, Gżira, Msida, Ta’ Xbiex and San Ġwann (112).

The lowest numbers were noted in respect of properties located in the region of Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua and Kalkara (21), and the region of Attard, Balzan, Iklin and Lija (33).