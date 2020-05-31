Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma will be back on the witness stand on Monday to walk through more of his secret recordings with alleged conspirator Yorgen Fenech.

The compilation of evidence against Fenech, who stands accused of commissioning the journalist’s killing, was put on hold back in March when court was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, with the easing of restrictive measures and the reopening of the courthouse, the biggest court case in recent history continues on Monday.

Legal sources told Times of Malta that Theuma, who turned state witness for the prosecution in exchange for immunity, would continue giving testimony and replying to questions in open court.

Audio recordings that Theuma gave the police as part of his immunity deal will also continue to be played. The recordings he secretly taped after the 2017 murder, offer a rare glimpse behind the scenes into the darkest corners of a crime which has gripped the nation.

The recordings, translated by Times of Malta in February, detail how Fenech told Theuma that alleged hitman Vince Muscat had started talking to investigators, providing information on past crimes, as well as the assassination plot.

Fenech can also be heard talking about how Caruana Galizia’s writings had impacted Malta’s ruling elites, including then-prime minister Joseph Muscat, and includes a mention of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Meanwhile, sources said Monday's sitting will also hear testimony from police investigator Kurt Zahra who, along with Inspector Keith Arnaud, played a leading role in uncovering the players behind the assassination plot.

Zahra is expected to exhibit a copy of the statement Fenech gave to investigators following his arrest last November.

Fenech has also opened a case before the constitutional court over the decision not to grant him a presidential pardon in exchange for testimony on other parties involved in commissioning the murder.

Fenech argues that the decision was not independent and impartial as it was taken, in part, by people he would implicate in the murder.

Sources said this case was still in its preliminary stage with the attorney general still giving an opening argument over the validity of the case.

Alleged hitmen Alfred and George Degiorgio are also in the early stages of setting up a trial by jury. The brothers had entered their preliminary arguments over the matter, but a decision on when the trial can begin will not be taken until after June.

Sources said the likelihood was that the trial would not begin until 2021.