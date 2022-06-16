The harvesting of renewable energy from grid-connected photovoltaic systems in 2021 was eight per cent higher than in the previous year, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said there were 31,000 PV installations, 85% of which were in Malta. The stock was six per cent higher than in 2020Most of the panels - 94% - are owned by the domestic sector, where most of the increase was also registered.

Most increases in new PV installations resulted from the domestic sector. The Northern Harbour district had the highest stock of PV installations in the domestic sector (Table 2 and Maps 2, 3).

Production of energy from PVs: 2021

When it comes to energy production, this increased by 9% over 2020 with the panels owned by the commercial sector accounting for 52% of the total kWp.

When compared to the situation in 2020, generation of energy from grid-connected PVs increased by 8%, totalling an estimated value of 256 GWh.

Most energy was generated in the south eastern and northern districts at 23% and 17% of the total GWh respectively.