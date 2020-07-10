The Archdiocese of Malta is launching 10 restoration and conservation projects, it was announced on Friday.

These projects include structural restoration of churches, as well as the conservation of various works of art, including two paintings by Francesco Zahra. They will also see the restoration of the facade of the Archbishop Palace in Valletta.

Together with 17 projects launched last year, this would bring up the total restoration investment to €4 million, 80% of which is financed through European funds.

According to Parliamentary Secretary Zrinzo Azzopardi such projects strengthen Malta's touristic product as they expose the island's rich historical cultural heritage.