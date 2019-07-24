The Education Ministry intends to install more mobile homes in government schools to be used as classrooms in the coming scholastic year.

As the government-school building plans keep falling significantly behind schedule, the Education Ministry is planning to introduce mobile classrooms at Rabat’s primary school, which forms part of St Nicholas College, and Mrieħel’s secondary school, part of St Theresa College.

Sources at both schools said that head teachers have been exerting pressure on the Education Ministry for more classrooms to be installed as student numbers increase in some areas, particularly due to an influx of migrant children.

“The solution seems to be having students learn in mobile homes instead of building proper facilities,” a teacher at one of the schools said.

Asked about the situation, a spokeswoman for Education Minister Evarist Bartolo referred Times of Malta to the Foundation for Tomorrow Schools.

Evarist Bartolo has assured they are better equipped than some existing classrooms

However, despite several reminders sent to the government’s school building agency, the foundation’s spokesman did not reply to questions.

The government’s intention to introduce mobile classrooms in Rabat and Mrieħel became clearer last month when a public call for tenders was issued for the installation of mobile facilities.

The tender, which is still open, asks for a number of “mobile homes” to be installed on the grounds of both government schools.

Mobile classrooms have already been used by the Education Ministry over the last few years as a temporary solution for school projects which had fallen behind schedule. A classic case is the St Paul’s Bay primary school, where many students are being taught in mobile facilities installed on the schools grounds.

There has been a population explosion in St Paul’s Bay and the primary school has not been able to cope with the increase in the number of pupils.

Mr Bartolo has been promising the opening of new school in Qawra for years. The new building, which would take part of the load from the old school, was originally scheduled to open its doors in 2015.

However, there is no certainty yet over when this will happen.

A few weeks ago, the foundation said the opening was due this September. However, the likelihood is that it will be postponed yet again.

Countering criticism and claims of mismanagement directed at the Education Ministry over the use of mobile homes as classrooms, Mr Bartolo has given his assurance that the mobile homes were better equipped than existing classrooms in various state schools.