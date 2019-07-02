Almost 100 people are feared to have drowned off the coast of Libya after the boat they were on lost communication with a hotline for migrants in distress.

Passengers "screamed and cried" when they contacted Alarm Phone at 3.30am on Tuesday but were unable to communicate their GPS position.

The hotline then lost communications with the vessel and authorities in Libya have since found the place where the Europe-bound ship capsized, it said.

"These deaths are your responsibility Europe," Alarm Phone said in a tweet. "Your deterrence policies kill."

The charity-run organisation said the boat had departed from Al-Khums port in north-west Libya at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

By 3.30am they contacted the hotline saying that the 100 on board were in "grave danger" and that "some of them were already dead".

"We tried to get the GPS position, but the castaways were panicked and failed to communicate it," Alarm Phone said, adding that they can no longer communicate with the boat.

"At 6am a relative called us worried about the people on board," it said.

"He fears they are dead. We don't know what happened to this group of migrants. We hope they are still alive but we fear the worst."

By lunchtime on Tuesday, the charity said Libyan authorities had found the spot where the boat had capsized with "about 90 people, many of whom have died".

In July more than 100 people were missing, feared drowned after a boat carrying migrants sank off Libya.