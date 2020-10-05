A total of 113 magisterial inquiries remain unconcluded at least six years after they were triggered, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has revealed.

The insight into the judicial delays comes a week after Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti called on the government to increase the number of magistrates and judges to tackle the problem.

Magisterial inquiries are set up to investigate suspected crimes that carry a prison sentence of three years or more.

Zammit Lewis said no detailed breakdown of the pending inquiries could be divulged because they are confidential.

The matter was raised by government whip Glenn Bedingfield who asked for the total number of unconcluded magisterial inquiries launched before 2014.

The MP also asked for the subject of each inquiry and the name of the respective magistrate presiding it. Bedingfield also sought information on what measures were being taken to wrap up these inquiries as soon as possible.

In his reply, the justice minister said that he was only allowed to divulge the number of pending inquires within the requested timeframe. However, Zammit Lewis said the delays were “unacceptable” and to the detriment of Maltese citizens.

The issue of court delays was also highlighted in a rule of law report issued by the European Commission on Wednesday.

The report flagged concern over the efficiency of the justice system, “with judicial proceedings being very long at all levels and in all categories of cases”.