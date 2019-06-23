More than 1,000 gamblers have asked to be banned from casinos and other gaming parlours in an attempt to break their habit.

A spokesman for the Responsible Gaming Foundation said the self-exclusion requests have been on an upward trend in recent years.

Gamblers can ask to be barred from land-based casinos and gaming parlours for a period of six months, a year or even indefinitely.

According to the spokesman, for a person to admit and accept that he or she has a gambling problem is very often not an easy feat and this process usually takes “a lot of time”.

Although there were many who, year after year, continued to choose to be on the list, there were also those who managed to break the habit, no longer needing to be excluded.

This year has seen an increase in the number of calls to the National Gambling Helpline, 1777, launched in 2015, the foundation’s spokesman said.

One reason could be the fact that the helpline was now manned at all times, even at night, when it seemed people tended to feel more comfortable calling, he said.

The majority of the callers were relatives and friends of the gamblers, though there was also a significant number of people who called the landline because they themselves had a gambling problem.

The majority of the callers were women, he added.

According to the latest report commissioned by the Malta Gaming Authority, which analysed gaming trends in 2017 and based on the official population statistics, Maltese residents spent a total of €128 million on gambling activities.

These were mostly directed towards games administered by the national lotteries.

This amounts to nearly 200,000 individuals over 18 years who declared spending about €11.30 each per week on gaming activities.

The survey by the Malta Gaming Authority also showed that there are around 4,000 gamblers at risk of having severe gambling problems.