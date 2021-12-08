More than 12 tons of pet food was delivered to animal sanctuaries by volunteers this week in the lead up to Christmas.

In a statement, local foundation Happy Initiative said it had spent the day driving around Malta and Gozo to ensure animals do not go hungry. They were joined by several volunteers, many of whom are friends of the team.

The foundation supports local NGOs that run short of funds or resources due to the pandemic.

The feeding drive was organised together with the Real Animal Rights Foundation.

Food was provided by Borg Cardona Pet Supplies, which also helped with the offloading and distribution of the supplies.

This initiative was done last year on a smaller scale.

“This year there were more sanctuaries to help and more helping hands to distribute the supplies across,” the foundation said.