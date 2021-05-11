More than 140 people have applied for funding to green their facade or front garden through a newly-launched scheme, the Planning Authority said on Tuesday.

The PA’s ‘Green Your Building’ scheme was rolled out earlier this year, offering applicants a 100 per cent refund on works to create green walls or retrofit their front gardens with greenery, up to a maximum of €10,000 per application.

A total of €1.2 million was allocated to the scheme, which proved especially popular among residents of Mosta (12 applications), Naxxar (8) and Birkirkara (7).

The scheme was aimed at private residences within residential areas that are not within Urban Conservation Areas or villa/bungalow areas. Shops and offices with existing front gardens within these areas could also apply.

Funds for the scheme were made available by the PA from the fees it generates from the regularisation process application. The regularisation process allows property owners to regularise existing developments which do not comply with planning laws, provided they are located entirely within the development boundaries.

“Our commitment is to keep investing in schemes, projects and initiatives which render a sustainable ecology, improve the health of the community and have a vision for long-term success at their core,” said PA chairperson Martin Saliba.

Saliba noted that changes to the PA’s Development Planning Fund would also help fund more green projects, as funds could now also be allocated to maintenance costs, such as watering trees or shrubs.

“Therefore, the PA has started to make it an obligation that all green projects it gives funds for needs to include a five-year maintenance plan,” Saliba said.

The Development Planning Fund is used to promote embellishment works in urban areas.