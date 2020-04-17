Customs and police officials caught a woman selling 1,560 cigarettes from her car in Rabat.

The Customs Enforcement Section was alerted by the police on Thursday after a woman was spotted selling contraband cigarettes from her vehicle.

The officials held the woman under arrest until the arrival of customs officials.

A total of 1,560 cigarettes were found in the car. Both the vehicle and the cigarettes were seized by customs pending investigation.

A search was also carried out at the woman's residence and at a bar that she owns and operates in Ħamrun.