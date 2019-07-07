A huge flock of over 180 Night Herons rested at Birdlife Malta’s Simar Nature Reserve and left at dusk on Tuesday.

This is the largest flock ever recorded inside one of Malta’s nature reserves.

This proves the geographical importance of the Maltese islands during migration and even more so the relevance of having pockets of protected nature reserves such as Simar, Birdlife Malta said in a statement.

The nature reserves have now reopened to the public following the summer break.

Simar Nature Reserve is open every Tuesday and every Friday between 2pm and 7pm.

The Għadira Nature Reserve is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2pm to 7pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Visiting hours for Salina Nature Reserve and Foresta 2000 remained unchanged during summer: they are both open all year round.

Entry to all the reserves is free of charge and there is no need to book to visit during opening hours. However, donations help support the upkeep of these important nature reserves.