WasteServ is investing more than €20 million in the construction of a new multi-material recovery facility with €16.9 million coming from European funds.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and European funds parliamentary secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said during a visit to the ongoing works at Ħal Far that the facility will be receiving bulky waste such as tires, wood, mattresses, and flat glass, as well as electronic waste to process and reduce their volume before they are exported for recycling or used to generate energy.



The two were visiting the ongoing works in Ħal Far with WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca.



Farrugia said this is another step the government is taking as part of its strategy to move towards a sustainable and circular economy, diverting waste away from landfills.

He said the facility will be processing around 10,000 tons of waste per year.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that through the help of European funds, Malta is strengthening a circular economy which prioritises the environment.



WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said all materials entering this facility will be processed in conformity with strict specifications to increase the value of the materials and ensure they can be exported efficiently and profitably.



This project is expected to be completed by November 2021.