More than 200 trees and shrubs are being planted at Inwadar National Park, outside Marsascala.

The project will bring the total number of trees and shrubs in the park above 1,000 and will see the planting of a number of Mediterranean species, including Rhamnus alaternus, Ceratonia siliqua, Quercus ilex, Pinus halepensis, and Pistacia lentiscus.

Sustainable development minister Miriam Dalli said more trees, shrubs and other indigenous species would be added by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Parks Malta, the government agency which manages the site, will continue with the maintenance of the area and the restoration of a traditional Maltese bell which was found underneath a landfill. The Inwadar site is secured with a CCTV system.

The minister said San Anard Grove, the site of the project, had been left in a state of abandonment, filled with construction and domestic waste, until a few years ago, and that more than 320 tonnes of waste had to be removed from the area.

“It is with pleasure that we are now seeing this site regenerated into a clean and relaxing space, with spectacular views”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the park management also announced 'Arts in the Park', a new event which will see artists creating work inspired by different areas of the park over the next two and a half months.

The artists will showcase their work in an exhibition in Marsascala by the end of the year.

The National Park of Inwadar, which is on the border of Marsaskala, Żabbar and Xgħajra, was established in 2016 and has an area of around 980 tumoli. It was given a higher status of a conservation area in 2019.