Customs officials seized more than 200,000 contraband cigarettes during a 15-hour operation.

In a statement, Customs said that 100,000 cigarettes with no excise stamp were discovered in a car in Żurrieq on Wednesday. The vehicle was seized.

A subsequent search in an Imqabba residence belonging to the owner of the vehicle uncovered another 140 cigarettes.

The officials requested the assistance of the Police Economic Crimes Unit to carry out two further searches in a Swieqi and a Żurrieq residence. Nothing was found in Swieqi, but a further 117,320 cigarettes and 84 packets of tobacco were found stashed on the roof and around the Żurrieq residence.

Customs said that the endangered taxes – Import Duty, Excise Duty and VAT, amounted to €51,652.

Two men were arrested.